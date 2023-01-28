Cancel | Peru’s president asks Congress to bring the elections to December

President Dina Boluarte made her request as protests calling for her immediate resignation have continued around the country on a weekly basis.

In Peru president Dina Boluarte has asked the country’s Congress to advance the elections to December from April next year.

Boluarte made his request as protests calling for his immediate resignation have continued around the country on a weekly basis.

“Nobody has any desire to cling to power,” Boluarte said.

“I have no interest in continuing as president. If I am here, it is because I have fulfilled my constitutional duty,” he continued.

Congress decided on December 21 to advance the elections from 2026 by two years. However, this has not satisfied the protesters.

The former president demanded Boluarte’s resignation and elections Pedro Castillo supporters have continued to block highways, causing shortages of food, fuel and other basic supplies. The government has said it will soon order the police and soldiers to break up the roadblocks.

Boluarte rose from vice president to president in early December, when Castillo tried to dissolve Congress and begin running the country directly by decree. Castillo was arrested and is now in pretrial detention on suspicion of attempted revolution.