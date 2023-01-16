Cancel | Peru is preparing for a large demonstration, President Boluarte is not going to resign

More than 40 people have already died in the five-week-long clashes between demonstrators and the police.

In Peru states of emergency declared for several regions do not seem to restrain the president Dina Boluarte opponents preparing for today’s big demonstration in the capital, Lima.

The protests have been concentrated in the mountainous countryside of the southern part of Peru, where the Quechua and Aimara peoples live, but the state of emergency is also in force in the capital. In the southeastern city of Andahuaylas, thousands of opponents of the president were reported to have boarded buses and cars to travel to Lima to demonstrate.

On Sunday, the victims of the violence were remembered in the cathedral of Lima in a mass where the archbishop Carlos Castillo appealed to break the cycle of violence.

Violence flared up in Peru in early December when President Castillo tried to dissolve Congress and begin running the country directly by decree. Castillo was arrested and is now in pretrial detention on suspicion of coup attempt.

Boluarte, who rose from vice president to president, has rejected calls for his resignation. However, according to opinion polls, the majority of Peruvians oppose him.

Castillo, a former rural school teacher and union leader, was in constant trouble during his year and a half in office because of opposition to the president in the conservative-controlled Congress. The poor people of the countryside looked to Castillo as their advocate.

The Peruvian government has accused the protesters of being on the payroll of drug traffickers and illegal miners. The infamous communist terrorist organization of the past years, the Glorious Path, has also been suspected of having a hand in the game.

The situation in Peru has also divided Latin American countries. For example, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia and Mexico have supported the ousted President Castillo. Ecuador, Costa Rica, Uruguay, Chile and also the United States have in turn recognized the Boluarte regime.

Correction 16.1. 21:09: Carlos Castillo’s term as president lasted a year and a half, not a month.