December 12, 2022
Cancel | Demonstrations against the new president expanded in Peru

December 11, 2022
Boluarte, who previously served as vice president, became president last week after the previous president, leftist Pedro Castillo, was ousted.

In Peru the country’s new president Dina Boluarte anti-government protests spread to the interior of the country on Sunday. The protesters threatened the administration with a general strike starting on Tuesday and demanded the dissolution of Congress and early elections.

In Andahuaylas, in the southern part of Peru, at least 16 protesters and four police officers were injured during Sunday’s protests. Protesters shot the police with slingshots and the police responded with tear gas.

Boluarte the new board started its activities at the weekend. Boluarte, who previously served as vice president, became president last week after the previous president, a leftist Pedro Castillo was pushed aside.

Castillo was ousted by Congress on Wednesday after he said he would dissolve Congress and form an emergency government.

