WORLD: Under the guise of criticism, we experience denunciation and thus an intended exclusion from the discourse. The public socialized in the old Federal Republic is surprised by this: Any kind of moralization should be kept out of the debates.

Bernd Stegemann: Morality always works when it has large resonance spaces. A call for exclusion, i.e. moral discrediting, only has an effect if an authority makes it its own. There is denounced: “Lisa Eckhart is an anti-Semite” or “Dieter Nuhr makes bad jokes about Greta Thunberg”. When the German Research Foundation then reacts and says: “We have to remove the Nuhr video from our homepage quickly”, the Cancel Culture gains institutional power.