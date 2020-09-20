A.hen the words “RIP JK Rowling” spread on Twitter last week, even those who did not necessarily consider social networks to be the most precise yardstick of public opinion and had never read a volume of “Harry Potter” had to pay attention: JK Rowling, the most successful British contemporary writer, whose books have sold around 500 million copies worldwide, may please rest in peace, “RIP”, “rest in peace, JK Rowling” was read a thousand times.

A few users posted pictures of a tombstone: “Insignificant trans enemy”, it said, photoshopped in stone, followed by the dates of 1965–2020, plus in capital letters “Please piss here, she deserves it no differently”. Others shared videos of Rowling’s books being set on fire. A funeral during one’s lifetime, a staged book burning, the desecration of a virtual grave.

But as in other cases in which activists recently, mostly on Twitter, demand the banishment of a person and their opinions and works from the discourse within a few characters, there is also in the Rowling case a prehistory that has its own identity-political dynamic.