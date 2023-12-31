Sangiuliano changes Tusmar

The news went a little under the radar but it is relevant. The Tusmar, Consolidated Law on audiovisual and radio media services, was changed by the Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano who expressed himself thus: “It seems to me to be a great battle of civilisation. The so-called cancel culture is a barbarism that means erasing identity and history. We are not subjects who just happened to be like this. Each of us has a collective DNA which is the history of our nation, of our culture.”

Since the beginning of his mandate, the minister has fought the “woke mania”, that is, the rewriting, revision and deletion of authors and texts that are part of the Western cultural heritage, a risk for freedom of thought and expression that has been more times reported. In fact, we find ourselves immersed in a cultural climate that is dominated by a minority that imposes a vision of the world on the majority. Just think of the Zan decree which fortunately was not approved or of certain recent degenerations of extreme forms of aggressive and intolerant feminism despite the rightful demand for equal rights.

Or the shenanigans of the Last Generation that are alienating consensus on an important problem such as climate change. Anyone who says something that is not in the dominant mainstream is marginalized, attacked, marginalized, insulted. And it doesn't stop there. In fact, woke is infiltrating global and national institutions, silencing dissent and effectively putting a gag on the media too.

Think of the Americans who tore down the statues of Christopher Columbus considered a colonialist or the black student who sued the publisher of the comic strip “Tintin in Congo” for a pre-war story. Fortunately, the legal action was dismissed but the serious fact remains of trying to demolish the cornerstones of the cultural identity of the West on a daily basis, decontextualizing historical events. We also recall here the attack on the Snow White fairy tale for its supposedly chauvinist contents.

He writes The truth: “Efforts to raise awareness among the general public about these dangers, including censorship, have now found concrete application in Tusmar. The Consolidated Law on audiovisual and radio media services: law which regulates the regulatory, supervisory and sanctioning functions concerning radio, television and digital platforms. In a word: all audiovisual media. The text of the Tusmar, which is periodically updated based on European regulations on the matter, was last modified in 2021. But now, in fact, the Meloni government has an updated text ready, which will soon be published in the Official Journal”.

Mario Bozzi SentierThis is how he expresses himself in this regard: “Cancel culture, censorship has many faces. The most obvious is that aimed at direct social control, capable of limiting freedom of expression. In Soviet Russia, as early as 1917, it was an essential component of the regime. Until, in the 1960s, it counted on an apparatus of 70,000 officials connected to the KGB (the Committee for State Security): the secret service. Another form of limitation of freedom of expression is that of self-censorship, that is, the choice not to mention certain topics. This is a “soft” form of censorship. It's sneaky, hidden, subliminal, you might say. It doesn't need police apparatus. It does not physically imprison people, but chains them on an unconscious level.”

Also the president of Noi Moderati Maurizio Lupi, who is by definition a moderate, applauded the minister's initiative: “A round of applause to the Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano for having introduced in the Tusmar a rule against Cancel Culture, a dangerous form of denialism, revisionism and erasure of histories, identities , cultural symbols. A trend which, especially in the USA, is causing enormous cultural, historical and social damage, just think of the destruction of the statues of Christopher Columbus. The past must be historicized and not read with today's categories. It seems trivial, but there are those who would claim to rewrite history starting from opinions and not from facts.”

