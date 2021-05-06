S.Even in times of excitement, a consensus can be found quite easily, if only the formula is broad enough and aims at what is self-evident. Ernst Osterkamp, ​​President of the German Academy for Language and Poetry, was obviously not prepared to object when he recorded a comment from the audience towards the end of a discussion as part of the “Week of Freedom of Expression”. The discussion is not about “rejecting alterity, but rejecting racism. And that racist narrative styles and images are no longer passed on uncritically. ”Osterkamp added:“ We can quickly agree on that ”, and three of the four other participants nodded. The fourth, the literary critic Ijoma Mangold, didn’t. He called the demand “the opposite of what I said. That’s not a consensus! “

On Wednesday, Osterkamp, ​​Mangold, the director of the International Youth Library in Munich Christiane Raabe, the Frankfurt book fair director Juergen Boos and the Hanserblau publishing director Ulrike von Stenglin discussed the question of whether “literary texts today Expectations have to be adjusted ”- which, if one interprets the question strictly, can actually only be denied: A“ must ”, a formal, for example legally justified compulsion to do so, does not exist in the vast majority of cases. On the other hand, the book market has been reacting to the society for which it has been producing for as long as it has existed; it reacts to changing developments and needs. Ulrike von Stenglin explained what that means in concrete terms: She told of a publisher’s author who had been severely criticized for the “very male perspective” of an earlier historical novel and who would now prefer to have the corresponding passages deleted in his new manuscript.