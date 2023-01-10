Cancel | At least 12 people died in a clash between protesters and security forces in Peru

The protests that started in December are still continuing in Peru.

South America In Peru, at least 12 people have died in a clash between anti-government protesters and security forces on Monday, authorities say.

Violence broke out when protesters stormed the airport in the city of Juliaca. The protesters demanded the president Dina Boluarte break up.

Boluarte took the country’s leadership in December after then-Pres Pedro Castillo fired and arrested.

Castillo was dismissed by the Peruvian Congress after he tried to dissolve the Congress. Castillo’s supporters are calling for new elections in the country immediately.

Juliacan the city is located on the border with Bolivia in the Puno region, which has been the site of violent protests. A permanent strike was declared in the region as a protest against the government.

Castillo is in pretrial detention, which is scheduled to continue until June 2024. Castillo is charged with rebellion and conspiracy. If found guilty, he could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.