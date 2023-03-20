“At the bottom there is room” first aired in March 2009. The story of two families with very different economic conditions caught the attention of viewers, even more so because “Así es la vida”, a series produced by Efraín Aguilar, had ended months before. Now, with 10 seasons on, fans already want the series to end for various reasons. Next, we tell you about them.

The writers have no more ideas

One of the main reasons is related to the scripts of the Peruvian series. On social networks, the followers of “AFHS” have been commenting that plots are being recycled.

Are July and Cristóbal the new Grace and Nicolás? This comparison by fans is very popular. As recalled, Grace falls in love with Nicolás first and little by little, they start to fall in love when they spend time together.

Another couple that they consider repeated is that of Joel and Macarena, since it would be the same as the one that was made up of Joel and Fernanda. Macarena, a girl with upper-class studies, begins to have feelings for Charo’s son, for the way she is.

“Without Peter there is no rating”

The character of Adolfo Chuiman is a historical one, since he started from the first season along with some others. Now, with the arrival of Claudia Llanos, it seems that Peter has died in the ‘Shark Look’ department.

This scene caused a stir in networks, as fans indicate that if the butler leaves the series they will stop watching it. Without a doubt, Don Gilberto’s friend is very loved by the followers of “AFHS” for the way he is with others.

In the América TV production, anything can happen. So, it would be better for Peter to appear soon because in the chapters of this last week little was known about his whereabouts. “Peter I’m still alive,” users say on social networks.

Stuck characters?

Another reason is linked to the characters. It is said that Teresa and Joel are stagnant characters, since they continue “in the same thing”. This was also commented on by Efrain Aguilarwho mentioned that they should have “age problems that someone has after eight years.”

Teresita, for example, although she became a mother, she still depends on Don Gilberto. And she, sometimes, she doesn’t know what to do with her talent.

Maldinis foul

The return of “Al fondo hay sitio” brought a list of new characters. Diego, Macarena, Cristóbal and Alessia arrived at Francesca Maldini’s house to accompany the character, after Rafaela left. Nicolás, Fernanda and Isabella no longer appeared in the return of the Peruvian series.

Now, the family is Montalbán-Maldini and Bruno, the husband of ‘Noni’, appears occasionally. July, Hiro, Peter and Mike accompany ‘Madame’, after her family practically disappeared from Las Lomas.

Actors fault

The renowned producer of Peruvian series, Efraín Aguilar, gave various interviews in which he commented on the new seasons of “AFHS”. Aguilar pointed out that sometimes the characters want to force laughter. “From my point of view and from what I have seen, some actors have that intention, to want to be funny. I have never liked that”said.