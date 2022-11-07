Cancel | 70 passengers of the riverboat were held hostage in the Amazon

Members of the indigenous people protesting the oil spill recently released a hundred former hostages.

Indigenous people members hijacked an Amazon riverboat in Peru on Friday and are holding more than 70 passengers hostage, the locals media told on Sunday.

On Friday, the same group of hijackers had released a hundred riverboat tourists, Peruvians and foreigners, after being held hostage for a day.

The motive behind the riverboat hijackings is to draw attention to the plight of the people living in the village of Cuninico and the lack of help offered by the Peruvian government after the large oil spill.

In mid-September, 2,500 tons of crude oil spilled into the environment from a state-owned company’s pipeline. The new riverboat hijacking happened just two days after a hundred riverboat tourists were released from being held hostage for more than a day.

Cuninico is located along the headwaters of the Amazon river Marañón in northern Peru, in the remote Loreto region. The inhabitants of the village belong to the kukama kukamiria indigenous people.

Aerial view of the Loreto area in Peru.

“[He] threaten us with their spears and arrows”, the lawyer who was taken hostage Luis Otazu said radio channel RPP, according to news agency AFP.

Leader of the kidnapping team Galo Vasquez said, according to the Trome news website, that the riverboat would not be allowed to continue its journey until a government delegation arrived to negotiate.