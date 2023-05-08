Monday, May 8, 2023
Cancel | 27 people died in the gold mine fire

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 8, 2023
in World Europe
According to the authorities, the fire was reportedly caused by a short circuit.

In Peruvian A fire at a gold mine over the weekend killed 27 people, local authorities said Monday.

A fire broke out on Saturday in the southern part of the country in Yanaquihua. The accumulation of toxic gases in the air slowed down the rescue efforts, and according to the authorities, there were no survivors in the accident.

Rescue operations was completed on Monday. A total of 27 miners’ bodies were found at the accident site.

According to the authorities, the fire was reportedly caused by a short circuit. It was one of the worst mining accidents in Peru in recent years.

According to Peru’s Ministry of Mines and Energy, last year a total of 39 people died in accidents related to the mining industry in the country.

