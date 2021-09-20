The Canary Islands Emergency Coordination Center reported this evening of the appearance of a new vent in La Palma, in the Canary Islands, where a violent volcanic eruption is underway that has already forced 5,500 people to evacuate and has now made new evacuations needed. The lava continues to advance towards the sea and the president of the Government of the Canary Islands, Ángel Víctor Torres, has asked the population not to approach these points due to the health risks of the gases.