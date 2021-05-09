The Supreme Court, as the Government intended, is going to end up ‘getting wet’ and deciding on the legality of fundamental rights restrictions without the umbrella of a state of alarm. The Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of the Canary Islands (TSJC) rejected this Sunday to endorse the curfew and the perimeter of the islands with the highest level of incidence. These were precisely the two fundamental measures that the executive of the socialist Ángel Víctor Torres had imposed. And the Canarian president formally promised last Thursday to appeal to the high court any blow from the judges, making use of the express reform approved 48 hours before by the central Executive.

“The ratification of the limitation of entry and exit of people or the measure of limitation of the freedom of movement of people at night, on the islands that are at alert levels 3 and 4, is not appropriate,” settled a divided courtroom, with three judges in favor of overturning the restrictions in front of the other two judges that they will formulate individual votes, arguing that the community could indeed limit fundamental freedoms without the protection of the exceptional legislation in force until last Saturday.

The Litigation Chamber with its headquarters in Santa Cruz de Tenerife went even further in its reverse to the island Government and also rejected the limitation to the permanence of people in places of worship. The judges, in the end, only authorized the limitation of the number of people not living together in family and social gatherings in closed or outdoor spaces for public and private use.

Thus, the Government of Torres beyond being able to limit social encounters, will only be able to make use of limitations of an administrative nature such as set capacity and hours or maintain controls in ports and airports to demand negative tests from travelers.

Beyond the archipelago



The decision of the Canary Superior to refuse to bless the cuts in freedoms may have consequences far beyond the archipelago after the decision of the island government to take the issue to the highest court of the country. The Supreme Court ruling on the legality of the curfew, which must occur this month of May in accordance with the restricted deadlines set by the Government, it will affect the other three communities that currently maintain nighttime mobility restrictions: The Balearic Islands and the Valencian Community (with the prior approval of their respective TSJ) and Navarra, which has extended the confinement without prior consultation with its judges and is waiting for its TSJ to decide on the curfew in the community statutory.

The decision of the Canary Islands judges to overturn the state of alarm and the perimeter confinement andis in total agreement with that of the Supreme Court of the Basque Country, that on Friday it rejected the claim of the Executive of Iñigo Urkullu to limit nighttime mobility and maintain the lock on Euskadi, although the Government of Vitoria preferred not to bring the issue before the Supreme Court after the judicial setback.

With the ruling of the Canarian judges, There are already five higher courts that have spoken this week on the restrictions of fundamental rights and in very different senses. The TSJ of the Balearic Islands and the Valencian Community do support the curfews. The Canarian and Basque magistrates not only reject the limitations of night movements but also go further and do not accept the perimetrations, on which they did not manifest themselves in the Balearic Islands or in Valencia. The Canarian Superior, however, does bless the limitations in the meetings, as the Supreme Court of Catalonia has accepted, from which the Generalitat did not ask for an opinion on either curfews or perimentral confinements. And all this while waiting for the judges of Navarra to speak.