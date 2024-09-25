The Canary Islands Government has appealed to the High Court of Justice of the Canary Islands against the “precautionary” suspension of its controversial protocol for the reception of migrant minors. In an administrative appeal, to which EL PAÍS has had access, the autonomous Government requests the lifting of the measure imposed on the 20th at the request of the High Prosecutor of the Canary Islands.

The Canarian legal team argues before the judge many of the arguments that it has already defended in recent weeks, including that the new protocol, in force since the 12th, is no different from the state protocol already in place since 2014. Clavijo’s Government also argues that the new rules are an internal instruction that is only binding for public employees and collaborating entities of the autonomous community and that there would be no room for challenge and assures that it is a necessary and adequate measure to guarantee the protection of minors, without this implying a delay or discrimination in their care.

Finally, the appeal calls for greater involvement by the State, which, taking into account its exclusive powers in matters of immigration and asylum, should cover, in its opinion, the management of the entry of foreign minors into Spain, their immediate protection, and coordination for their eventual redistribution to other autonomous communities.

While the legal battle between the State and the autonomous community over the powers in the area of ​​migrant children continues, the political negotiation is moving forward very slowly. The three-way meeting in which the PP, the Government and Coalición Canaria must negotiate how to unblock the reform of the immigration law was scheduled for this Wednesday, but has been suspended. Interlocutors of the negotiating teams have explained to EL PAÍS that the condition for sitting at the negotiating table is to have clear data on the capacity of the autonomous communities to accommodate children, a report that the Ministry of Youth and Childhood was preparing and that is not yet ready. The document from Sira Rego’s department has to lay the foundations and criteria to establish how many places each territory should have, essential information to be able to negotiate one of the PP’s demands: that the State finance the reception of children when a community exceeds 100% of its capacity and assume the expense and management from 150%.

The crisis in the reception of the 5,500 migrant minors in the Canary Islands has led to a political crisis and a worsening of the migration discourse that has launched immigration as the main problem for Spaniards, according to the CIS. The initial agreement between the Government and Coalición Canaria to reform the immigration law and impose the distribution of children was blown up in July, when the proposal fell through in Congress with votes against from the PP, Junts and Vox. Since then, the tone between Madrid and the Canary Islands has hardened, especially after Clavijo’s initiative to draw up this new protocol for the reception of minors in reception centres, a measure that in practice means being more demanding with the police work. Specifically, in its appeal, the Canarian Government has attached some of the police reports that have been given to the NGOs that care for the children, a sequence of pages with the names of the children written by hand and, coincidentally, all with the same date of birth: January 1. For Clavijo, the reports are a graphic representation of the “lack of control” that exists in the identification and reception of the children and how the State could do more. The protocol, in any case, has been contested not only by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, which considers it discriminatory and warns of a possible crime of abandonment, but also by the Council of State, which has issued a favorable report for the Government to take the matter to the Constitutional Court.

In its appeal, the Canary Islands also recall that the archipelago’s capacity is widely overwhelmed and argues that voluntary mechanisms for cooperation between administrations have already been exhausted. It also emphasises an idea that President Clavijo himself has repeatedly raised: the doubt that responsibility for the minor falls on the autonomous community. At least not exclusively. Firstly, it maintains that the framework established by current laws was originally aimed at minors already resident in Spain, so it is “insufficient” to address the current reality of migrant minors. Secondly, it maintains that the competence of public entities to assume the guardianship of a minor is based on the place of residence or where the minor has his or her centre of life. However, in the case of migrant minors rescued at sea, the place of arrival (the Canary Islands, in this case) cannot be considered the location of residence in the legal sense. Thirdly, it is argued that the actions of the regional authorities are provisional and do not imply that the Autonomous Community should assume permanent guardianship.