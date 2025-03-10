The Canary Islands and the central government plan to have closed the agreement in a week to relocate extraordinary 4,400 migrants not accompanied by the archipelago and Ceuta. As explained on Thursday, the Canarian leader, Fernando Clavijo, the first vice president and Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, has transmitted her commitment on Monday her commitment so that in the next week there are already a legislative modification on the table that allows to relieve the reception systems of the arrival territories, transferring these foreign children and adolescents to the rest of the autonomous communities.

“I am leaving with the word of the vice president that in a week we can have a meeting where we can already have, with a month latean answer for that legislative modification, “said Clavijo in statements to the media after the meeting, which has described as” fruitful. ” hindering an agreement.

As explained, the central government is Waiting to receive the report commissioned to the State Advocacy to analyze the legal lace of a timely and extraordinary relocation of migrant minors to the rest of the country’s territories. That is the document that María Jesús Montero hopes to have for next week, when they already plan to close a definitive text with which to start negotiating with political parties. “At the end of March we can be talking with the different political groupsin short, we can somehow put a little light, “said the Canarian president.

Financing

It is, as he recognized, “a politically complicated matter”, especially taking into account the current difficulty in reaching agreements in the Congress of Deputies. Another of the pitfalls is An issue that has been on the table from the beginning: financing. Although the guardianship of foreign minors corresponds to autonomies, Clavijo and other leaders have expressed in more than one occasion the need for the State to support administrations in saturation cases such as the one suffered by the Canary Islands. “The communities have a part to serve the children of regional financing, but we do not have the money to attend phenomena such as the one that is happening to us, which is this extraordinary migration situation and there the State has to become co -responsible,” he defended.

Clavijo has not specified in what terms this financing will be closed, although he has pointed out that he debated this Monday is that communities must take care of the structural places that are inherent to regional financing and that, once that limit is exceeded, it is the State who puts the resources. “We contribute to a part with those minimum places, but the rest obviously obeys a migratory phenomenon, the powers are from the State and the State will have to put resources,” he reiterated.





It will also be in that legislative initiative where the criteria that will determine are reflected The number of migrant minors that each autonomous community must hostaccording to the population, its unemployment rate, territorial dispersion, income or the “previous effort” that each autonomy has made in the reception. This has been an issue that aroused some controversy because the PP accused the central executive of wanting to leave Catalonia and the Basque Country out of that cast.

Backup of Junts

Be that as it may, this legislative modification It has nothing to do with the reform of the Foreigner Law that it began to be negotiated at the beginning and that the government has always defended for being a more structural solution. The document that is now on the table is nothing more than an emergency exit to alleviate with the saturation suffered by the Canary Islands and Ceuta, and while trying, in parallel, to agree on the reform of the law. Play in both cases a crucial paper together, whose votes will be decisive to approve either of the two initiatives in the Congress of Deputies, since the PP has stretched sharply against at all times.

Asked about it, Clavijo has assured that he has spoken “recently” with the formation led by Carles Puigdemont. The truth is that Junts has never publicly declared that he will support the relocation of migrant minors, but according to the Canarian president, the Catalan independentists would be showing a favorable attitude, and more after the agreement reached with Moncloa delegate to Catalonia the immigration powers. “They have always stated that When you have the final text, they will pronounce, But they are aware of the situation of the Canary Islands, “said Clavijo.” Obviously, until we have it, they cannot give me a yes, but they are for the work of committing, “he has settled.