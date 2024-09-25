Canary Islands | A vacation destination popular with Finns is plagued by a worsening pest problem

Canary Islands|In addition to cockroaches and bedbugs, the Canary Islands also have more and more problems with rats and mice. Do you live in the Canary Islands and have you noticed that the pest problem is getting worse? Answer the survey at the end of the story.

Cockroaches and blood-sucking bedbugs have clearly increased in recent years in the Finns’ favorite holiday destination in the Canary Islands. Tells about it Canarian Weekly – news site.

According to the organization representing the Spanish pest control industry, the number of cockroaches in the Canary Islands has increased by 20 percent in two years. The number of bedbug cases has increased by 22 percent in the same time.

The area’s rat and mouse problem has also worsened in recent years.

Organization warned already earlier this year about the increase in the number of cockroaches in Spain. The increase of cockroaches has been promoted by favorable weather conditions, such as high humidity and high temperatures.

The situation In the Canary Islands, it is made worse by the fact that pest control companies may use unlicensed or dangerous pesticides. There are clear regulations for the use of pesticides in Spain, but according to Canarian Weekly, not all pest control companies follow them.

The chemicals used in the control can indeed cause health problems, such as poisoning symptoms or skin irritation.

According to Canarian Weekly, the use of unauthorized pesticides in one hotel led to some of the hotel’s guests and employees experiencing, among other things, nausea and breathing problems.

According to the news site, the situation threatens both people’s health and the reputation of the Canary Islands among tourists.