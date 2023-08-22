The Popular Party has tied in writing the support of the Canary Islands Coalition (CC) to an eventual investiture of Alberto Núñez Feijóo. The only CC deputy, Cristina Valido, will vote in favor of the PP leader if he is appointed by the King as a candidate for the presidency in exchange for the popular ones complying with 25 measures of the so-called “Canarian agenda”. The PP and CC agreement was solemnly signed this Tuesday, in a room in Congress, by the popular parliamentary spokesperson, Cuca Gamarra, and by the secretary of the Canary Islands Coalition Organization (CC), David Toledo. The 10-page text has few signs of prospering in the current scenario, since Feijóo still has not raised the necessary sum to be invested in the Lower House, even incorporating CC’s yes.

“Behind this agreement is an exercise in support of the most voted list,” Gamarra highlighted after signing the pact, presented with “lights and stenographers” on Tuesday morning. Feijóo still does not have the accounts, and meanwhile, they are also dealing with Vox’s conditioned yes, which asks for “an unequivocal show of respect.” With Vox, a photo similar to the one starring with CC this Tuesday has not materialized.

In any case, and despite the signature embodied in the joint document, the Canary Islands Coalition keeps the door open to vote in favor of Pedro Sánchez in the event that Feijóo fails to be invested and that Valido’s seat depended on unblocking the situation to prevent electoral repetition. That yes, the secretary of Organization of CC has been very hard this Tuesday with the acting president. “First, that he pay the debt, and then, the Canarian agenda”, Toledo stressed in reference to the 200 million euros that, according to the nationalist formation, were promised to achieve their support for the Budgets, but that have not been delivered to the archipelago. Half of this item would be allocated to the reconstruction of the island of La Palma after the eruption of the volcano between September and December 2021.

The “Canarian Agenda”

Among the commitments signed, Gamarra and Toledo have highlighted several points that refer specifically to the “Canary Islands agenda”. Among them, the PP has promised that it will temporarily extend the 60% income tax bonus for residents of La Palma until 2027. The coalition government included said bonus, but limited to the General Budgets of 2023. In addition, the popular ones will “consolidate” the bonus of 75% of air and sea transport for residents of the archipelago. This reduction in the cost of plane and boat tickets is already established sine die for the canaries, but from the nationalist formation they have requested an express “shield” in the face of the “continuous fear” that the national Executive will withdraw said prerogatives, party sources clarify. The pact also includes the “equalization” of the commuter discounts on the Peninsula to the buses and trams on the islands. The Council of Ministers has already made this assimilation for 2023, but CC demands that it be extended for the same time that this bonus lasts for the Cercanías de la Península. Apart from tax aid, the Popular Party guarantees the Canary Islands “own representation” in negotiations that the national government has with Morocco in matters that affect the autonomous community.

The document sealed this Tuesday incorporates more aspects related to the Canary Islands and other issues that go beyond insularity, such as free education from 0 to 3 years old or “not taking a step back” in the fight against sexist violence. With the vote in favor of CC guaranteed, the bloc led by the leader of the PP would add 172 votes in favor – adding to its 137 deputies the 33 of Vox, the UPN seat and the Canary Coalition seat. In that case, if the rest of the groups vote against, as is proposed in the current situation, Feijóo could not be sworn in in the second round by a simple majority either, since he would not have more yeses than noes. The votes against, in that case, are 178.