A boat with 200 migrants on board disappeared a week ago in Spanish waters. This is reported by the BBC. Spanish rescuers are looking for her in the waters off the Canary Islands. The Walking Borders group says the vessel set sail from Kafountine, a coastal town in southern Senegal that is about 1,700 km (1,057 miles) from Tenerife. The same group also claims that there are many children on board, according to the Spanish news agency Efe.