I am two brothers residing in Rimini, aged 31 and 26, the Italians arrested during the Adriatic operation last August 5 about 500 nautical miles northwest of the Canary Islands, with 700 kilos of cocaine on board. Spanish units of the Civil Guard boarded the boat carrying the drugs and arrested the two Italians found on board. The other two accomplices, a Serb and a Croatian, controlled the land operations in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, where they were arrested. The investigations start from the maxi drug seizures carried out by the Palermo financial police who over the years have managed to seize large quantities of drugs on the international axis. THE ARTICLE Blocked a sailing ship with 700 kilos of cocaine off the Canary Islands



02:23