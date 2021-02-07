“As long as there are mathematical chances, anything can happen. For a long time we saw it impossible, but we fight ”. Very calm, after the celebration measured with the team Chevrolet, Agustín Canapino referred to the definition of the Super TC2000 championship, which will be resolved next weekend, also at the Buenos Aires racetrack.

The numbers favor Matías Rossi, the comfortable leader of the championship in the technological category. The pilot of ToyotaOn the basis of very good performances and five victories in the competition, he now leads Canapino by 27 points.

With that pressure, the reef knew he had no other options but to win or, as a valid alternative, to come out in second place. But Canapino knows feats. It seems like it’s tailor-made for these kinds of circumstances. And he does not lower his arms.

Video: Agustín Canapino’s press conference after his victory in the Super TC2000 He won at Gálvez and stretched the suspense in the definition of the championship.

After third place in Saturday’s qualifying race, the Reef started behind his teammate, Bernardo Keychain, and the still current monarch of the Super TC2000, Leonel Pernía (Renault).

And at the beginning of the race, Canapino, crouching, took advantage of a friction between the leaders, to hit the great jump and take over the vanguard. From there, he only dedicated himself to preserving that privileged place as the greatest of treasures. That position was the passport to extend the definition to next Sunday, on the last date.

But the fast pace of Facundo Ardusso, who quickly acceded to second place, put Canapino’s situation in suspense, who defended himself as best he could against the attacks of the pilot of Renault.

Canapino’s Chevrolet followed by the car of his partner Bernardo Llaver and Facundo Ardusso’s Renault. Photo Rafael Mario Quinteros

“Circuit No. 8 favored me, which is difficult to pass. But Facundo had a faster pace. I dedicated myself to taking care of the car and the tires, but always defending myself ”, said Canapino, who dedicated his second victory of the season and the 19th in the category to his family.

It is not for less. His father, Alberto, the technical manager of the Chevrolet team, stayed in Arrecifes recovering from Covid, a disease that hit the family at the time, with the painful loss of the pilot’s grandmother.

Beyond the expectation generated by a possible setback by Canapino, which would have been decisive in the resolution of the contest, Rossi spent an almost inconsequential career. Is that the system of elimination of dates (it was implemented this year due to the pandemic, so that each pilot discarded three commitments in case the Covid affected them), he knew that he did not have much to fight, more taking into account the performance of his rival. In short, the consecration came more because of a disadvantage of the opponent rather than because of the feasible own advance with the Toyota Corolla.

Thus, Rossi reaches the definition with an unbeatable position. It has 27 points of advantage when there will be only 33 at stake. So on Saturday, if Rossi achieves pole position and Canapino does not finish second or third, the crown will go to the Toyota driver. Otherwise, on Sunday in the final there will be a champion.

The Super TC2000 podium in Buenos Aires: Ardusso, Canapino and Llaver. Photo Rafael Mario Quinteros

Of course, they are the only two who will fight for the 2020 Super TC2000 crown. The third, Ardusso, was far away, already marginalized from any chance.

“I tried to search for it in various sectors. And I was coming faster. But it became impossible to overcome it. Probably if I had stayed ahead I would have been unattainable. But beyond that, I am very happy for the Renault team, we have reversed complex races and classifications and are once again well ahead ”, confirmed Ardusso, who amidst the chances of a team pass, he will surely continue at Renault.

Very good experience on the part of the Super TC2000, which tested with an almost nocturnal competition on Saturday afternoon, with artificial lights and with everything approved to finally cheer up during the 2021 season to carry out a race under the Buenos Aires moon.

Some lucky spectators were able to witness the action of the date at the Buenos Aires racetrack. Photo Rafael Mario Quinteros

Beyond the Super TC2000, the other two categories of the ecosystem also competed. At TC2000, the victory went to Javier Scuncio Moro (after penalizing Matías Cravero, who had won on the track). Cingolani, Bastidas, Cravero and Márquez are the ones who will compete for the title next weekend.

Refering to Formula Renault 2.0, Eduardo Moreno was imposed in the “Talent Factory” and in a week there will also be a definition between Barrio, Vezzaro, Moreno and Polakovich.

The Gálvez racetrack will once again be the scene of a historic weekend. The three championships will be defined, which went ahead in a very complex season, due to the pandemic and isolation, and now, with 500 people in the stands, it will be known who will be the new monarch of Super TC2000.

