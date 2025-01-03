Canapés de Reyes: ten salty and sweet ideas to surprise beyond the roscón

Christmas is coming to an end, but we still have the celebration of Twelfth Night and its traditional roscón. If you receive friends or family at home, there is nothing better than preparing this series of canapés, both sweet and savory, to close the holidays in a perfect way. A spectacular snack that will delight diners with up to ten types of canapés.

These appetizers became famous among the French nobility of the 18th century when they were served while the main meal arrived. At the end of the 19th century, the nobility in Spain adopted them and there was no high society banquet that did not include them. Already in the 20th century they became very popular when preparing celebrations.

stuffed eggs

Deviled eggs are very successful and can be filled in various ways, all delicious. A filling can be with guacamole and cooked shrimp, you can also prepare them with cheese bechamel, pickled mussels and tuna or simply tuna, among other formulas.

Mussel splash

There is no doubt that steamed mussels are delicious, but if you want to give this dish a try we recommend the mussel salpicón. It is a perfect starter to accompany a good white wine. In addition, it will add freshness to the Three Kings dinner, often plagued by heavy dishes.

Wash and clean the mussels and steam them, as you would do traditionally. Let them cool. Meanwhile, cut the spring onion, green Italian pepper and tomato into very small cubes. Then, mix the vegetables and add olive oil, vinegar, a few drops of lemon and salt to taste. Place the mussels in a dish open and in their shell. Finally, add the chopped vegetables on top.

Sobrasada, cheese and honey montadito

The preparation of this little delight is very simple. Sobrasada, honey and goat cheese are spread on the bread slices and baked for five minutes at 180 degrees. To give them a final touch you can add dried cranberries.

Volovanes stuffed with strawberry yogurt and red fruits





To prepare this sweet canapé, we fill the volovanes with strawberry yogurt and put the raspberries, blackberries and cut strawberries on top. You can decorate it with a fresh mint leaf.

Pumpkin, cheese and walnut canapé

If you have a pumpkin at home, you can make some original pumpkin, cheese and walnut canapés in no time. The pumpkin will act as the base of these canapés: you must cut it into thin slices, maximum one centimeter thick. Once cut, brown them with a little oil in a frying pan. Remove them and let them dry with kitchen paper.

In the same pan you can caramelize the onion. This is a time-consuming process, in which you must cook the onion at a very low temperature until it darkens. If you do it right, you shouldn’t need sugar to caramelize it. If you don’t have time to prepare the onion like this, you can buy it canned caramelized. Now you only have to assemble the canapé: on the bed of pumpkin add cream cheese, caramelized onion and a walnut.

Melon with ham

To prepare this fresh appetizer, peel the melon and cut it into small thin triangles. In a frying pan with a splash of oil, fry the serrano ham separated into strips. We let it brown slightly and remove it on absorbent paper.

Finally, with the help of some toothpicks, pierce the melon pieces with a rolled strip of ham.

Smoked salmon and cheese





For this salmon canapé we are going to use white bread spread with cream cheese and, of course, smoked salmon. Then you can add aromatic herbs such as dill or chives that go very well with salmon.

Tuna belly canapé with tomato and mozarella

To prepare this canapé we wash two tomatoes and cut them into thick slices. We add a slice of mozzarella cheese on top of the tomato and on top we will place a thin piece of the tuna belly. Finally, you can decorate it with a strip of piquillo pepper on top.

Shrimp and eel volovanes

Volovanes are very practical for these occasions. These puff pastries are very easy to prepare since you will only have to sauté some shrimp and some eels for the filling. To do this, we put the chopped garlic in a pan so that it browns. We also add the very chopped cayenne. When the garlic is golden, we add the eels so that they cook little by little. We peel the rice shrimp and when the eels are done we add them.

While everything is done, we beat the eggs with salt and add them to the pan to make the scramble. When the mixture sets, we only have to fill the volovanes previously heated in the oven.





Cream, onion and shrimp

You may have cooked prawns every way possible this Christmas, but chances are you haven’t made them as a spread. This is a canapé that, in addition to being delicious, you can make in a short time.

First, brown chopped onion and the clean and peeled shrimp in a saucepan with a little oil. Add salt and dill to taste. Make sure the shrimp do not have any casings, otherwise the spread will have a sandy and unpleasant texture in some bites. When the shrimp are done, set them aside.

Leave the onion at the bottom of the saucepan and add cooking cream. It has to thicken until it has a consistency that prevents it from overflowing onto the canapé. Finally, turn off the heat, chop the shrimp and add them. The size of the shrimp will determine whether you can spread the mixture or spoon it on.