Elisabetta Canalis, new boyfriend: hand in hand with Georgian Cimpeanu. Gossip

Elisabetta Canalis no longer hides. The showgirl was paparazzi by Chi magazine in Los Angeles hand in hand with Georgian Cimpeanu.

Elisabetta Canalis, who is Georgian Cimpeanu: new boyfriend and kickboxing champion

Who is Elisabetta Canalis’ new love? It’s about his instructor kickboxing. He is the man who makes the heart of the ex tissue beat after the end of the marriage with the surgeon Brian Perri. Georgian Cimpeanu, 29, was born in Romania but has lived in Italy since he was very young (he grew up in Rome). Always a great sportsman, he went from karate to kickboxing Where Iceman (his nickname) graduated 3 times world champion.

Elisabetta Canalis and Georgian Cimpeanu, love and passion for kicboxing

And kickboxing is a passion not only of Georgian Cimpeanu, but also of Elisabetta Canaliswho often trains in the ring, fought at the Night of Kick and Punch – Black Tie Edition (vs Rachele Muratori in a three-round distance match) and soon he could return again to be the protagonist of a match in Italy…

Read also

Camila Giorgi micro-shorts, heart attack tennis player in the gym. And then.. The photos

Subscribe to the newsletter

