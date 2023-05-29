Elisabetta Canalis and Georgian Cimpeanu in the kickboxing ring at the Reggia di Venaria

Elisabetta Canalis come back to fight: the showgirl will light up the night of Night of Kick and Punch 14 – Black Tie Edition on June 24th. Will challenge Angelica Donati on the distance of the 3 rounds (after the victory against Rachele Muratori a year ago). During the event, his new one will also enter the ring engaged to three-time world champion Georgian Cimpeanu. Let’s see all the details on the match that will involve Elisabetta Canalis.

Elisabetta Canalis returns to fight: kickboxing show at the Reggia di Venaria

Elisabetta Canalis is back in the ring on June 24th at the Reggia di Venaria to challenge Angelica Donati in a kick light style kickboxing match during the Night of Kick and Punch 14 – Black Tie Edition. It’s the second experience of this kind for the former tissue: last year, again at the Reggia di Venaria, she beat Rachele Muratori.

Elisabetta Canalis in the kickboxing ring at The Night of Kick and Punch – Black Tie Edition

Saturday 24 June, at the Reggia di Venaria, in Venaria Reale (near Turin), will take place The Night of Kick and Punch – Black Tie Editionthe event of the year in the kickboxing industry. It is organized by Angelo and Marianna Valente in collaboration with the Sap Fighting Style by the lawyer Michele Briamonte and with the Palace of Venaria. The reference federations are the Federkombat-Lega Pro Italia and the Wako-Pro, the most important kickboxing acronym at a global level. The event will be presented by the popular influencer Alice De Bortoli and Valerio Lamanna, the voice of combat sports in Italy (Let the warriors enter the arena is the phrase that distinguishes him).

Elisabetta Canalis vs. Angelica Donati. Kickboxing show

Elisabetta Canalis will enter the ring for the second time and will challenge Angelica Donati on the distance of three rounds of one and a half minutes each with the rules of the kick light style. What is kick light? The former kickboxing world champion Massimo Liberati, now manager of Federkombat-Lega Pro Italia and Angelica Donati’s coach, explains it: “The name of our sport is kickboxing, a generic term which means throwing punches and kicks. Within the sport, various styles are expected. One of them is the kick light which allows you to punch from the waist up and kick the whole body. There is no knock out and therefore shots must not be driven at full power. The judges award the victory to whoever has obtained the highest score by landing the greatest number of punches and kicks and demonstrating greater mastery of the allowed attack and defense techniques. During the fight, Elisabetta Canalis and Angelica Donati will wear helmets and shin guards. I saw Elisabetta Canalis fight against Rachele Muratori last year at the Night of Kick and Punch 12 and I selected some athletes of the same level who could face her on June 24th. After evaluating them, I chose Angelica Donati who has been training with me for about a year. Angelica will step into the ring to win, as will Elisabetta too.”

Elisabetta Canalis and her love for kickboxing

Elisabetta Canalis has been practicing kickboxing for several years and when she is in Italy (her life takes place between Milan and Los Angeles) she trains with Angelo Valente, who was kickboxing world champion before becoming a coach and organizer. Elisabetta presented the ninth edition of the Night of Kick and Punch on 15 December 2018 at the Vismara sports center in Milan. She also wanted to be present at the two subsequent editions as godmother: the Night of Kick and Punch 10 on 14 December 2019 at the Vismara sports center and the Night of Kick and Punch 11 on 18 December 2021 at the Rozzano sports hall (near Milan). On 18 June 2022 Elisabetta made her debut as a kickboxing agonist by beating Rachele Muratori at the Reggia di Venaria during the Night of Kick and Punch 12 – Black Tie Edition.

Elisabetta Canalis engaged in the match won against Rachele Muratori



His performance wowed the audience and also his coach Angelo Valente who said: “Elizabeth has shown that she can kickbox by delivering jaw kicks, turn kicks, ax kicks that only few are able to execute with that fluency and that are not often seen in a professional fight.”

Elisabetta Canalis: “That’s why I’m going back to the ring…”

Elisabetta Canalis explains why she decided to return to the ring: “I decided to return to the ring because I find it the culmination of an intense year of training and efforts to improve technically. This sport never makes me feel like I’ve arrived and I know I could always give more! Kickboxing, like all seriously practiced disciplines, implies sacrifices, perseverance, rigor and several sessions with the physiotherapist but as far as I’m concerned it always gives you the push not to give up.” About ten fights are planned for the Night of Kick and Punch 14 – Black Tie Edition. In the most important event, the Wako-Pro bantamweight world champion Luca Cecchetti (58 wins, 5 losses) will defend the title for the first time against the French champion Franck Giovanni Gross on the distance of 5 rounds of 3 minutes each with the rules of the K-1 style: punches, kicks and knees.

Even this year The Night of Kick and Punch – Black Tie Edition it will be housed in the beautiful Citroniera of the Reggia di Venaria. The Citroniera was designed by the famous Italian architect Filippo Juvarra and built between 1722 and 1727 and is 148 meters long, 14 wide, 16 high and is illuminated on the south side by large windows. In short, a great location for a great sporting event. For information, call 391-4124452.

