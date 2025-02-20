02/19/2025



Sergio Canales abandoned the Real Betis In the summer of 2023 and the destination that the Santander took, after becoming one of the captains of the first Betic team and being one of the most beloved players after the achievement of the Copa del Rey of 2022. That new team was also a new football, a new league, the Rayados de Monterrey de la Liga MX. The president of the Mexican team, José Antonio Noriegahe has been the protagonist on Wednesday night at the microphones of The ballof Canal Sur Radio To talk about what is being the passage of channels by your team.

‘Tato’ Noriega valued that “we are really happy with Sergio. Your contribution has been differential. I dare to say that it is the Most important player of the MX League for its performance and production. Renew it? We have not yet talked about extending the contract. We have not reached that moment, we have enough time ahead, but The longer we tell Sergio at the club we will be very willing to do so. But I repeat, there is no hurry, we have a current employment relationship.

Asked if it was more difficult the signing of channels or that of Sergio Ramosthe Mexican president commented that “both have had their difficulty. We know who Sergio Ramos is, for the titles he has won and where he has played. It would be very easy to think that it was much more complicated. Sergio Canales also had the difficulty of the talk to a player who does not know All kinds of relationship with our football and our country, who you are inviting to come to try new things. Fortunately, Canales is a player Open mind, open to find new experiences for him and his family For the lifestyle in Monterrey. Canales has been an ambassador, we are not only happy with its football, human and personal quality, because He opened the door that they came Óliver, Ocampos, Tecatito Corona … And all this impact so that we could also Sign Sergio Ramos. Here he has found the trust and transmission of the values ​​that we could give him here in the club ».

The president of Rayados was also questioned for the possibility of playing some friendly match with Sevilla or BetiS Since there are already many former teams of both teams in the ranks of their team. Noriega replied that «yes, there are this type of dialogues. Hopefully some of them will soon be completed. There is nothing closed, but there is dialogue And hopefully some can be realized. We have a good relationship with the two teams, but recently there has been a closer approach with Sevilla to play a friendly. We are in the efforts to seek the best date and the best headquarters that come to the two clubs. You are giving me the idea of ​​a home run, because here in Monterrey there are also two teams ».









He also explained ‘tato’ Noriega what kind of city the former player of Sevilla and Betis have found in Monterrey: «Rayados is located in the city of Monterrey, north of Mexico very close to the border with the US. It is one Very progressive city, with a high standard of livingwith a quite good standard of life, with many important companies for the country … And that is attractive to everyone. There is a lot of entertainment, culture, concerts, good food … and in all that is also Our club, which is going to turn 80with a first level stadium that will be one of the headquarters of the next 2026 World. Our club continues to won titles, so the intention to bring good players like the Spaniards who have arrived, ”he concluded.