Sergio Canales passed through the network’s microphones at dawn on Friday COPE to talk about his already prosperous life in Mexico. The former Betis captain told the story of his and his family’s displacement since he put an end to his long adventure as a green and white player a year and a half ago and acknowledged feeling more adapted to life now than since he immediately arrived in Rayados. They interviewed him in turn because the Aztec team in which the Cantabrian plays lost against Atlético San Luis in the first leg of the semifinals of the Apertura Tournament (2-1) and now he will have to turn the result around if he wants to earn a ticket to the grand final of this competition.

But Canales was asked by the El Partidazo team about his first sensations in Mexican lands when he arrived in the summer of 2023, amid some physical wear and tear due to the tough confrontation against the squad led by Domènec Torrent: «The first year was a huge change for everyone. the family Our intention was to retire at Betisbut circumstances changed and now my daughter, for example, does not want to leave Mexico,” said the midfielder born in Santander, who is now 33 years old.

Canales does not forget everything that surrounds Betis, which he follows from a distance not only because he was captain of the team, but because he left a significant number of friends in his wake: «I love Betis very muchto many people there. “I love having messages from workers there, continuing to talk to them,” he added.

Canales reflected that his history as a green and white player had to end, and that is how he felt at one point in his journey as a Betis player: «I felt that my time at Betis had ended and I decided to be honest with all colleagues. The opportunity came to me after playing the Nations League, I made the decision after speaking with Héctor Moreno and I have no regrets,” he expressed into the microphones of COPE. The Mexican universe was not the only one that was interested in signing Canales at the time, and this was openly acknowledged by the footballer himself: “From the first moment I had the door to Mexico open, but there was also some contact from Saudi Arabia,” he stated. .