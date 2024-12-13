

12/13/2024



Updated at 5:48 p.m.





Sergio Canales He is once again in the news in Mexico, very far from the Spain in which he played not too long ago. Recently, in fact, there was an interview with the former Betis captain talking about his good memories as a green and white player, now that it has been a year and a half since he left the team led by Pellegrini. And now he is again by emphatically defending one of his teammates in Rayados, the former Sevillista Tecatito Corona, in the final of the Apertura Tournament.

The attacker of Aztec origin received a very harsh tackle that greatly angered the former Betic midfielder Canales, who was the author of the first goal of the match against América, but said opponent managed to turn the result around and the first leg of said match ended with 2-1 on the scoreboard in favor of the visitors, who managed to come back and now have an advantage for the final event.

As reported by Mexican media, Canales angrily entered the match referees’ locker room and expressly looked for the main braid, whom He asked for justice for an excessive entry to his teammate. The Mexican winger did not hesitate to share the shocking injury caused by said blow, which has swept through social networks upon seeing such anger from Canales.

Fabrizio Dominguez





“He almost cut his leg,” say those who saw Canales ask the referee for explanations along with Tecatito himself. Several people follow the scene attentively while the former green and white player continues to criticize the referee’s management of said action in America – Rayados. Now the second leg must be played on Monday, December 16 at dawn, where on this occasion it will be Rayados who will start at home in the final event to be proclaimed champion or runner-up of the Apertura Tournament.