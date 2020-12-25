The Betis infirmary has spent a Christmas full of tenants because William Carvalho was injured in Granada and will have for about a month and Marc Bartra’s heel, as he himself confirmed, must rest for a few days at least so that the Catalan central defender does not run a greater physical risk. But some footballers who have been in the dry dock for a long time see the light at the end of the tunnel, among them Sergio Canales and Víctor Camarasa.

The image of Canales doing the warm-up of each training session with his teammates in recent days foreshadows, and this is how it can be seen from the Betis medical services, that The Cantabrian has many options to shorten the deadlines that indicated the end of February as his return to the pitch after his grade III injury to the biceps femoris, sustained in late November. Going back at the beginning of January (in the derby against Sevilla) is too hasty, but the Santander midfielder should join the group throughout the month of January to put on the green-and-white elastic again before two months.

Camarasa, who broke the crusader of his right knee at the end of August, also leaves hope of shortening the deadlines through social networks. The Valencian midfielder posted a picture on the net these days running along the beach and hurries at least to meet his most ambitious goal, which was to arrive for the last two-three months of competition. For work it will not remain.

Both Sergio and Victor, each in his own way, They aim to become winter reinforcements for a Betis that right now is shooting with very few troops in the center of the field. Just Guido Rodríguez and Guarded as specialists of the organization in a calendar that, including the Copa del Rey, will be filled with matches when the competition returns next week.