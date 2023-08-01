In the last few hours, unpleasant news has emerged for Federica Panicucci. According to the latest rumors, it seems that Pier Silvio Berlusconi has decided to extend the broadcast of the Morning News, thus delaying the return to Canale 5 of Mattino 5. The rumor was launched by ‘Dagospia’. According to what was revealed by the newspaper directed by Roberto D’Agostino, it seems that the journalist is doing an excellent job with the program so as to push the managing director Mediaset to reward her by broadcasting the program a few more weeks.

The airing of Morning News which, thanks to the work of Simona Branchetti, has exceeded all expectations, however delays the return of Mattino 5 to Canale 5. In fact, these days many are wondering when Federica Panicucci and Francesco Vecchi will return to wave and will enter the homes of Italians again. This information was also made public by ‘Dagospia’.

According to what was revealed by the well-known newspaper, it seems that the presenter and her colleague will return to Canale 5 with their Mattino 5 starting next September 25th. If the news were true, Federica Panicucci and Francesco Vecchi will have to wait a little longer to enter Italian homes again, keeping them company and informing them about what is happening in our country. At the moment, however, the rumor has not yet been confirmed or denied.