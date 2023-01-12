In the 80s, as in any self-respecting decade, the history of Formula 1 gave fans the exploits of various champions, some of which generated a legendary rivalry with other high-level competitors. Among the most memorable head-to-head matches, the one that saw Ayrton Senna against deserves a separate chapter Alain Prostthe latter winner of four championship titles in 1985, 1986, 1989 and 1993. No French driver has ever achieved so many successes in Formula 1, which is why the Professor he is considered at home as an authentic ‘national hero’.

A thought also shared by Christine CauquelinDirector of documentaries of the transalpine broadcaster Canal+ which, as announced by its director of sports editorial Thomas Sénécal, is working to create a docuseries right on Prost: “A national hero deserves a series – declared Cauquelin, as reported by The Team – despite being highly coveted by all platforms, Alain Prost decided to make this film with us. It will be an opportunity for him to tell the story of his beginnings, but also of his brother (also a speed enthusiast but died of cancer in 1986), of those crazy years, of the titles and above all of the duel with Senna, told by Alain”.

An aspect, the latter, which was not particularly appreciated by Prost in the documentary film ‘Seine’released in 2010. To the French, who in the past collaborated with Canal+, a series divided into four episodes of 45 minutes each will therefore be dedicated, and that will come sent at the end of the year.