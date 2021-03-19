A Salobreña maintenance crew is out cutting back vegetation along the Camino del Canal, which connects the cementry with Monte de los Almendros.

This task of keeping the Triffids at bay could last a handful of days, so be prepared to come across startled maintenance workers frolicking around blind bends.

But it’s not only a case of trimming roadside encroaching weeds and overhanging branches, because they are also sorting out potholes on the worse stretches of the lane.

They won’t be dumping the removed vegetation in a skip and trucking it off because they are going to triturate it and then spread it all along the roadside to discourage further growth. Damned cunning!

So there you have it, if you live along that lane; do try not to wipe out Town-Hall employees and cheer up because within a couple of days you’ll have an obstacle-free access lane.

