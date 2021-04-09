Next Thursday marks two years of the fateful anniversary where the eyes of the world rested on one of the symbols of France. On April 15, 2019, the Notre Dame de Paris cathedral was ablaze, a fire broadcast live to the entire planet.

The most visited building in France, which receives 13 million tourists each year, was engulfed in flames. The attic, the wooden roof and the spire of the architect Viollet-Le-Duc burned, all collapsed. However, the great Gothic work was not defeated by fire. A miracle that reaches the screens more than 700 days later and that tries to reveal the secrets that have kept the ancient pillars of the mythical French cathedral standing. “Thanks to an exceptional permit from the French Ministry of Culture, this documentary sneaks into the reconstruction process to unveil its mysteries,” says the History Channel.

This Monday, the chain will broadcast a documentary on the cathedral with the help of unpublished files, interviews with experts, reconstructions and computer-generated images, “this special will reveal the secrets of Notre-Dame” to commemorate the second anniversary of the fire.

Televised reconstruction



Just as the beginning of this story was told minute by minute with images flying around the world, the reconstruction of Notre-Dame de Paris points the same way. Today, the temple continues under rehabilitation and, finally, it is known that it will be rebuilt as it was conceived almost a century ago. However, there are still a few years to recover its splendor. Technology has been shown as an ally in the recreation of the interior of the stage during the most tense hours that were experienced in April 2019. In the documentary of ‘Notre Dame: The incredible race against hell’ by National Geographic they got fully involved inside the cathedral nave to recreate how firefighters battled the flames that raised the temperature to nearly a thousand degrees. 3D tools are also being allies of architects to rebuild one of the most televised churches in history.

‘Rebuilding Notre-Dame’, by the French production company Targo, is an interactive documentary, nominated for an Emmy in the category of ‘Best original interactive program’, mixing footage before and after the 2019 fire. Enter fully into the corridors of the cathedral thanks to the virtual reality glasses and be able to see and feel in first person the future of the new gala cathedral, together with the testimonies of the world’s leading experts on Notre-Dame.