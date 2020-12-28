“All orphans of our friend. Very great professional. Passionate and loyal to his team like no other. “ It is with these few words posted on Tweeter that Hervé Mathoux, the star presenter of the Canal Football Club, commented on the unfair ousting of sports journalist Stéphane Guy, after twenty-three years on the air. Hervé Mathoux had also assisted Stéphane Guy during his interview with the human resources of the group led by Vincent Bolloré, on December 18. A “Arbitrary eviction” denounced by the society of Canal journalists and motivated by the support that Stéphane Guy had given to another licensee for the example, the humorist Sébastien Thoen, guilty of having parodied the reactionary show of Pascal Praud on CNews. Hervé Mathoux was not the only one to support Stéphane Guy. Habib Beye, consultant of the Canal Football Club, and Pierre Menès – half-heartedly – also greeted their colleague.