Land of Hope FINAL LIVE TODAY | The last chapter of the Televisa Univisión soap opera, which stars Carolina Miranda and Andrés Palacios, arrives on Mexican television this Friday, September 1, through Canal de las Estrellas. Next, we detail the schedules by country and we tell you where to see the closing of this great production online. Rutilio will be compromised after his son finds out that he killed Don Esteban and is also involved in human trafficking on the Aztec border. On the other hand, Santos would ask Maria Teresa to marry him, who would not reject him in making La Esperanza. Furthermore, Clemente will not stop until he finds and unmasks Valentina’s murderer.

If you want to know what will happen in this new chapter with the protagonist of the telenovela,Caroline Mirandahere we will give you all the details so that you do not miss this premiere on the channel of The stars.

Carolina Miranda and Andrés Palacios are the protagonists of ‘Land of Hope’.

When does ‘Land of Hope’ end?

The Mexican telenovela ends this Friday, September 1 with the premiere of its chapter 60. ‘Land of Hope’is starring Carolina Miranda and it is expected that all its viewers will be hooked with the final part of the story that is based on the novel ‘The Storm’, an American production from 2005.

What time is the last episode of ‘Land of Hope?’

The telenovela, created by José Alberto Castro and Vanesa Varela, is directed by Carlos Cock and Rubén Acosta and is part of Televisa’s primetime schedule.You can see the last chapter of ‘Land of Hope’ from 9:30 p.m. in Mexico on the Las Estrellas channel. On the other hand, in Peru it can be seen an hour later, that is, from 10:30 p.m.

Where to see the grand finale of ‘Land of Hope’ live online?

To watch the GRAND FINAL OF ‘LAND OF HOPE’, you must have access to the Televisa signal, the Las Estrellas channel. If this is the case, you do not have that signal, you can watch the telenovela ONLINE FREE through VIX+, the official streaming service of Televisa – Univisión, which is available throughout Latin America. In addition, there you can enjoy all the previous chapters in case you missed any.

What soap opera will replace ‘Land of Hope’ on Canal de las Estrellas?

After the end of ‘Land of Hope’, the telenovela starring Carolina Miranda, the bioseries by Gloria Trevi will premiere through the Televisa signal in prime time on the Las Estrellas channel. The production of the Mexican singer has already been broadcast through the VIX+ streaming platform, but now it will come to the small screen, replacing the story of Maria Teresa.

Valentina died in the arms of Maria Teresa in ‘Land of Hope’. Photo: Univision

How many chapters does the novel ‘Land of Hope’ have?

In case you’re not aware, this novel was inspired by ‘The Storm’, an American novel that was released 18 years ago and ran for up to 200 episodes. However, for this new version, a more condensed plot was chosen, limiting ‘Land of Hope’ to a total of 60 episodes.

Who are the actors and actresses of ‘Land of Hope’?

Carolina Miranda as Maria Teresa Arteaga

Andrés Palacios as Santos Sandoval

Luis Roberto Guzman as Marco Rivas

Mariana Seoane as Bernarda Rangel

Sofia Castro as Valentina Rangel

Martha Julia as Adriana Espinoza

Nuria Bages as Remedios

Natalia Esperón as Norma Jurado

Daniel Tovar as Crisóforo García

Alejandro Tommasi as Esteban Arteaga Portillo

Luz María Aguilar as Natividad Páramo

Carmen Becerra as Irasema Huerta.

