‘The house of the famous Mexico’ comes to its END this Sunday, August 13. However the Friday the 11th it was known that Emilio was eliminated. Now the four finalists of the reality show are Nicola Porcella, Wendy Guevara, Poncho de Nigris and Sergio Mayer, members of the ‘team hell’. One of them will say goodbye to the competition forever.

‘The house of celebrities’: when is the final?

The final of ‘The House of Famous Mexico’ is this Sunday, August 13, from 9:30 p.m. (Peruvian time). The Mexican reality show has gained thousands of followers since its premiere on television screens and there are only hours left for its 2023 season to end.

What time to see ‘The House of Famous’?: schedule by country

If you want to see ‘The House of Famous’ TODAY August 11, an edition in which a participant will be eliminated, we leave you the list of times by country:

SEE ‘The house of celebrities’ in Peru : 9.30 p.m.

: 9.30 p.m. SEE ‘The house of celebrities’ in Venezuela : 10.30 p.m.

: 10.30 p.m. SEE ‘The house of celebrities’ in Chili : 10.30 p.m.

: 10.30 p.m. SEE ‘The house of celebrities’ in Argentina : 11.30 p.m.

: 11.30 p.m. SEE ‘The house of celebrities’ in Colombia : 9.30 p.m.

: 9.30 p.m. SEE ‘The house of celebrities’ in Ecuador : 9.30 p.m.

: 9.30 p.m. SEE ‘The house of celebrities’ inUSA: 10.30 p.m.

Where to see ‘The House of Famous’ LIVE?

Thefinal gala of ‘The house of famous Mexico’can be seen in a wayFREEby the sign ofThe stars. On the other hand, from the streaming platformViXyou can also continue asON-LINEthe live broadcast of the Mexican reality show.

How to watch Channel 5?

Channel 5 is available from Televisawhich you can find both by cable and online, through its official website.

Who are the finalists of the Mexican reality show?

The first runner-up of ‘The house of celebrities’ It’s Nicola Porcella. The other four are Emilio Osorio, Wendy Guevara, Poncho de Nigris and Sergio Mayer. Only one of them will be the winner and the followers of the Mexican reality are already voting for their favorite.

There are five participants who reached the FINAL of ‘The house of famous Mexico’:

Nicola Porcella

Emilio Osorio

Wendy Guevara

nigris poncho

Sergio Mayer.

‘The house of famous Mexico’: how to vote for your favorite finalist?

‘The house of the famous Mexico’ comes to an end this Sunday, August 13. To vote for your favorite participant, follow these steps. Only one will manage to win the top prize of the coexistence reality show.

Go to the official website of‘The house of celebrities’or use the QR code who will appear during the galas.

who will appear during the galas. Click on the section ‘votes’ .

. Choose the name of your favorite participant so that he becomes the winner of the Mexican reality show.

so that he becomes the winner of the Mexican reality show. Press ‘send’ for your vote to be valid.

