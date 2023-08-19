after the end of ‘The house of celebrities’, the reality show ‘Hotel VIP’ hit the screens and premiered last Wednesday, August 16, in Mexico and other parts of Latin America. In it third episodethe contestants managed to save Vielka from the sentencing area thanks to anonymous voting, however, this place was occupied by Ferdinand, who was selected by the specialists as the new third ‘staff’ in the risk zone. Who if he could smile was ‘Gomita’ that was saved from falling into the ‘H’ deletion after being the best time in the labyrinth challenge. Between ‘Fer’ and the ‘Donkey’ rest the second bran, but that will be discovered in the fourth episode. Relive the episode HERE.

What time to see ‘Hotel VIP’ LIVE?

The third chapter of ‘VIP Hotel’it will be issuedthis friday august 18. In this sense, you will be able to see all the details of this episode from the8:00 pm (Mexico time).If you want to watch the program from another country, you must take into account the following times so as not to miss any detail:

Peru: 9.30 p.m.

Venezuela: 10.30 p.m.

Chili: 10.30 p.m.

Argentina: 11.30 p.m.

Colombia: 9.30 p.m.

Ecuador: 9.30 p.m.

USA: 10.30 p.m.

Where to see ‘VIP Hotel’?

If you want to follow the live broadcast of the reality ‘VIP Hotel‘, you can do it through the Televisa signal,channel 5.

How to watch Channel 5 LIVE?

Next, we show you the options so you can tune in channel 5 and don’t miss the episodes of ‘VIP hotel‘:

Televisa on the official site : you can follow the programming of the channel 5 entering its same official website

: you can follow the programming of the entering its same official website TV LIVE by Youtube: he channel 5 It has its own exclusive signal on this platform and the latest programs that air are published there

by he It has its own exclusive signal on this platform and the latest programs that air are published there TV LIVEbystreaming: hechannel 5He has also opened his own app called Televisa En Vivo, which is available on the App Store and Play Store.

Who are the members of ‘Hotel VIP’?

Through the social networks of ‘Hotel VIP’, it was known who are the celebrities that will integrate the new reality show of Televisa. Next, we show you the list of16 participants:

Tefi Valenzuela (model and singer)

Christian Estrada (model, Ferka’s ex-boyfriend)

Pee Wee (singer)

El Chevo (comedian)

Gummy (influencer)

Martha Figueroa (journalist)

Colate (businessman, ex-husband of Paulina Rubio)

Mariana Avila (actress)

Van Rankin Donkey (driver)

Manola Diez (actress)

Silverio Rocchi (former soccer player)

Natalia Subtil (model)

Roberto Telló (actor)

Vielka Valenzuela (actress)

Fer Sagreeb (conductor)

Ligia Uriarte (actress).

What is ‘Hotel VIP Mexico’ about?

This reality is about the coexistence of 16 famousbetween men and women, within a luxury hotel. In this place, the characters will enjoy all the comforts; however, they will not have employees, as some of them will need to assume this role.

To determine the roles, celebrities will compete in team challenges for the first few days. Those who win will assume their role as guests and those who lose will adopt their work of employees.

It should be noted that there will be hotel professionals, supervising and advising, but all the tasks will be carried out by the members of the team that lost in the competitions.

Every week there will be competitions and, depending on the result, they could exchange roles; however, each famous person must be strategic, since one will be eliminated at the end of each stage, and the nominees They will be designated by the contestants themselves.

