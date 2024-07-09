Cove.- Minerva Pérez Castro, president of the National Chamber of Fishing and Aquaculture Industries (Canainpesca) of Ensenada, Baja California, was shot dead near her company in this port after denouncing for months the extortion and protectionist payments to the sector she represented.

According to a local police report, the 53-year-old businesswoman was attacked at 7:46 p.m. local time, between San Diego and Bonar streets in the Lomas del Sauzal neighborhood, while she was driving her white Mitsubishi Montero truck leaving her company Atenea en el Mar.

Since the beginning of the year, Pérez Castro told various media outlets that the floor fee was a reality for production, transportation, distribution and even the restaurant industry.

“They (the criminals) said, ‘Why are we going with 200 or 300 boats, if they all go out on one road? They started charging (piso) per truck, per trailer. We reported it, we talked about the matter, nothing happened,” he told a local newspaper on February 29.

Hours before being murdered, the Canainpesca representative urged CONAPESCA to provide more security on the coasts in the face of the threat posed by poachers.

– How does it affect fishing entrepreneurs? he was asked.

“Illegal fishing reaches the same market as legal products, but without all the production costs associated with a legally established company. We are already losing from there,” he said.

Some local media reported that the businesswoman received around 20 shots to the face and chest, however, the State Attorney General’s Office omitted to offer details about this murder in the El Sauzal district, northwest of the city.

It was in June 2023 when the businesswoman took office in the organization and this was not the first time that she was the victim of an armed attack during this year.