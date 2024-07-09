The life of Minerva Pérez Castro, president of the National Chamber of the Fishing Industry (CANAINPESCA), was ended on Monday night, after being the target of an ambush in the northern port of Ensenada.

The incident occurred at around 7:10 p.m. on San Diego Street, near the Atenea del Mar company, where loud gunshots were heard. Minutes later, the businesswoman’s lifeless body was discovered aboard a pickup truck.

Elements of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) arrived at the scene to begin the relevant investigations, while various police corporations implemented an operation to find the person or persons responsible.

It is worth mentioning that this is the second attack carried out against Minerva, who took over the leadership of the organization in 2023. The first was recorded last year, in February, when armed subjects fired at a house located in the King Coronitas private neighborhood, where she was.