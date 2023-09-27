With the objective of recognize and honor the work of women In the aviation industry in Mexico, the National Chamber of Air Transport (CANAERO), held the second edition of the delivery of the “Tony Gutiérrez” Awardwhich was awarded to Rosa María González Barraza, Finance Manager of Air Canada.

This award recognizes the contribution of the women in the commercial airline sector in Mexico, and this recognition adds to the efforts that promote greater participation of women in the airline industry.

“For example, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) released 25by2025, initiative that promotes that 25% of the charges of leadership in the industry will be occupied by women by 2025,” he says in the press release.

According to him IATAin 2021, women represented only the 27.8 percent of total employees in the global aviationwhile only 6 percent of CEOs, and a 5.8 percent of pilots are women.

The CANAERO recognizes the relevance of working on gender equity and improve the representation that women they have in the industry. During the event, Diana Olivares, president of the Chamber, highlighted the importance of continuing to work on creating a more equitable industry in which it is promoted, through gender equality strategies and policiesthe increase in women’s participation.

According to the information provided in the newsletter, he noted that the awards ceremony was attended by the nominees to receive the award, members of the CANAEROmembers of Valtech and Universal Assistance, who were sponsors of the event.

Likewise, journalist Paola Rojas was also present at the event and shared a few words in which she urged the members of the Chamber to contribute to the participation of women in the companies that make up the association.

“I invite you to detect gender biases, to eliminate the cliché of the pilot and the flight attendant. The world is changing very quickly, let’s accept this evolution with love and patience,” added the journalist.

For her part, the award-winning Gonzáles Barraza also shared a few words of gratitude “I want to thank the honor of receiving the award from Tony Gutiérrez, I did not have the pleasure of meeting her personally, but I have known her through her legacy, Tony is a reference for me because he has left an enormous mark on the industry and on each of the people who knew her. I want to thank Air Canada, a company that promotes women’s rights, I work with valuable men who drive us to grow.”

Likewise, Luis Noriega, director of Air Canada airline sales for Latin America and the Caribbean, shared his congratulations for Rosa María González and added “Rosa María is an extraordinary woman, of principles and ideas, of enormous qualities and who, without a doubt, deserves this recognition. Tony Gutiérrez is a source of inspiration, she was a great mentor and friend, therefore, it is an honor for me to be here celebrating her legacy.”

Who is Rosa María González Barraza?

According to official information, Rosa María González Barrazahas more than 30 years of experience in the airline industryDuring this time he has served as manager of Accounting and Administration at Aviancaas well as manager of Accounting and Finance at Air Canada, work that he has been doing for more than 18 years.

Rosa María has demonstrated her impact on the Mexican airline industry, since, in addition to her role at Air Canada, she has actively participated in the House Finance Committee.

Diana Olivares, president of CANAERO, highlighted that: “As an industry, we have the important challenge of creating work environments conducive to the development of women and providing equal opportunities for all. Today it is an honor for me to present this second Award and, with it, commemorate our beloved Tony, icon of aviation in Mexico, who helped pave the way for all the women who come after her.

The “Tony Gutiérrez” Award of CANAERO was created in honor of Antonia Gutiérrez, the first female general director of a foreign airline in Mexico, and the first to hold the position at American Airlines. After his death in June 2021, Tony left an important legacy in the Mexico airline industryhelping to close the gap for future generations and make aviation an industry that promotes gender equality.