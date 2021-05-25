A small number of toilets in public places angered residents of Toronto, Canada. The townspeople felt a shortage during the coronavirus pandemic. Reported by The Guardian.

Residents complained that they could not use public toilets in the city, as some of them remain closed, while others are in poor condition or work on a certain schedule. The most affected in the situation are people with disabilities, homeless people, pregnant women, children and the elderly.

One of the residents said that she continued to go for walks during the pandemic, being six months pregnant. However, each time she had to look for a public toilet. One day there was no restroom nearby, so the pregnant woman had to relieve herself under a tree. Journalist Shawn Micallef noted that the inability to respond to the needs of residents during the pandemic made the city cynical.

In March 2021, the Canadian authorities in Vancouver decided to install a public toilet in the park and allocate $ 645,000 for work. The high cost angered local residents, who called the mayor’s plans wasteful. The toilet was planned to be equipped by the fall of 2021.