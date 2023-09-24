The Canadian Labor Union (Unifor) said on Sunday that its members voted in favor of ratifying a new contract with Ford, which represents a relief for the American automaker, which is locked in a separate dispute with the United Auto Workers Union over demands for better wages and benefits.

Unifor, which represents about 5,600 Canadian workers in the auto industry, said its members at Ford have ratified a new three-year collective agreement.

Ford offered union members to raise wages by up to 25 percent in the new contract. The agreement stipulates a ten percent wage increase in the first year, two percent in the second year, three percent in the third year, and a bonus for all company employees for production and quality of ten thousand dollars.

The Detroit automaker reached a last-minute agreement last week, preventing strikes at its factories in Canada. On Friday, the United Auto Workers Union announced the expansion of its strikes against General Motors and Stellantis.

The American union said that it had made real progress in the talks with Ford, but its workers would remain on strike at the company’s assembly plant in Wayne, Michigan.

Unifor had asked Ford to improve wages and pensions, support workers during the transition to electric cars, as well as pump more investments. The union has not yet reached an agreement with Stellantis and General Motors to avoid strikes at their Canadian facilities.

The new Ford agreement includes members of the Canadian Labor Union at the company’s factories in Ontario, in addition to spare parts distribution centers in Bramalia, Paris, Ontario and Alberta.