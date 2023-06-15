Canadian Wildfires | The smoke colored the evening sky as far as Finland

Canadian wildfire smoke colored Wednesday night in Finland. The smoke is not dangerous, the Finnish Meteorological Institute reminds.

Canada’s wildfire smoke drifted over Finland on Wednesday, which was visible as a rare phenomenon in the evening sky. A red-tinged sunset was visible, for example, in Utö and Lahti.

In the southernmost part of Finland’s Archipelago in Utö, the evening sun was more colorful than usual on Wednesday. In the picture sent by the reader, the sky was orange and red.

The color effect caused by wildfire smoke in Canada was visible in Utö on Wednesday evening.

Inland in Lahti, it was also a colorful evening. The last rays of the evening reflected from the water of the harbor under a sky of a rare color. The reader’s photo is from the port of Lahti.

An unusual phenomenon was also visible on the mainland side in Lahti.

Colorful The evening sky is caused by the smoke from extensive wildfires in Canada, which were carried all the way to Finland. More colorful sunrises and sunsets are caused by itthat the particles scatter the blue light coming from the sun.

When there is smoke in the atmosphere, shades of red are often strong in sunsets and sunrises, meteorologist at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Ari-Juhani Punkka tells HS.

However, the smoke travels high up, so it does not affect the air quality in Finland, the Finnish Meteorological Institute announced on Twitter on Wednesday.

“The fire area should be within the country’s borders or in a neighboring country, so that the particles from the fire would cause symptoms in Finland,” Punkka reminds.

The air currents are not particularly strong at the moment, so the smoky cloud will probably leave Finland or break up during Thursday, Punkka says.

He doesn’t remember another similar situation where the smoke would have been carried as far as Finland as it is now.

“It seems to be a pretty rare situation.”

Canada’s wildfires have been extensive this year. At least the terrain has returned about 4.6 million hectares about. The western parts of the country have been particularly hard hit, with fires driving thousands from their homes across Canada.

According to the forecast, Canada’s wildfire risk will increase in June and remain higher than usual throughout the summer.