Canadian Wildfires | The province of Alberta requested emergency assistance from the federal government, tens of thousands evacuated

Canada’s wildfires plaguing the west show no signs of abating, and the province of Alberta has requested emergency federal aid. Premier of Alberta Danielle Smith made a formal request for assistance to the Prime Minister of Canada For Justin Trudeau by phone.

Due to wildfires, around 30,000 people have been ordered to evacuate their homes. The population has fled from the path of the flames to, for example, temporary accommodation centers, friends’ corners or parking lots in motorhomes. The rescue service has told the locals that the evacuation will last at least a week.

Almost a hundred wildfires are burning in the Alberta region, about a third of which have not been brought under control. Federal emergency services and the Canadian Armed Forces are said to be ready to help, but details of the assistance being sent to Alberta have not yet been made public.

Alberta In addition, the wildfire risk is also high in the neighboring provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia. Evacuations caused by wildfires have already been ordered in British Columbia on the country’s west coast.

The oil companies working in the area have said that they have suspended their operations and reduced their production temporarily due to the wildfires.

In recent years, the western parts of Canada have suffered from more frequent extreme weather events, the intensity and frequency of which is exacerbated by human-caused climate change.