Canadian Wildfires | The cooling of the weather brought relief, the firefighters still can’t get home yet

The weather cooling eased the work of firefighters in western Canada on Monday, where nearly 30,000 people have been evacuated to safety from the nearly 400 fires raging in British Columbia.

“We don’t expect the fires to grow or spread,” said a state fire official Jared Schroeder.

Temperatures in the fire areas were expected to remain around 20 degrees, and light rain was also expected.

According to the authorities, however, the firefighters cannot return to their homes yet, because a thick curtain of smoke is still hovering in the area and the fires are not completely under control.

An area roughly the size of Greece, approximately 14 million hectares, has already been destroyed by wildfires in Canada this summer. Four people have died.

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau has described the destruction caused by wildfires as “apocalyptic”.