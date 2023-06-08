Canadian Wildfires | Air quality dangerous in places, New York “looks like Mars and smells like cigars”

Almost four million hectares of land have already burned in Canada. The situation is expected to last for several more days.

Air quality It’s dangerously bad in places in Canada and the US due to hundreds of wildfires raging across Canada. It tells about it, among other things The New York Times (NOW).

Meteorologist interviewed by NYT Mike Hardiman described the town of Bingham in upstate New York as “looking like Mars and smelling like cigars.”

The US Aviation Administration FAA restricted air traffic in the New York area on Wednesday, and flights from LaGuardia Airport were completely suspended for about an hour on Wednesday due to poor visibility and weather. Departing flights are still about two and a half hours behind schedule.

US authorities used the AQI air quality index in the state crossed the 400-point mark in some places, while more than 300 points are considered dangerous for humans. However, the index is different from what is used in Finland, for example, by Helsinki region’s environmental services (HSY).

In New York City, the air quality index reached 324 points on Wednesday afternoon local time, which is the worst result in the city’s measurement history. The measurement history begins in 1999.

Mayor of New York by Eric Adams in the signed tweet, the townspeople are urged to move outside only if absolutely necessary.

in Canada hundreds of wildfires have been going on for weeks in almost all Canadian provinces, reports news agency Reuters. The worst situation is in Quebec, where about 150 wildfires are ongoing.

About 520 rescuers are fighting wildfires in the province, and about 150 more rescuers are expected from the Canadian Army in the coming days. Provincial Chief Minister François Legault also said that he hoped that around 500 rescuers would soon arrive to help from, for example, the United States, France and Portugal.

Wildfires are common in western Canada, but eastern Canada has already burned about 15 times more than the ten-year average. Canada’s Federal Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair’s approximately 3.8 million hectares of terrain have already burned.

The poor air quality is not expected to improve quickly. Governor of New York State, Democrat Kathy Hochul told the NYT residents to be prepared for the situation to last for several more days.