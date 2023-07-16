Canadian Wildfires | A record amount of land has burned in Canada

On Friday, it was reported about the first victim of the wildfires, a 19-year-old rescuer.

Wildfires have burned a record 10 million hectares of land this year in Canada, according to official data. This is reported by the news agency AFP.

According to data collected by CIFFC, the Canadian Forest Fire Agency, the previous record was set in 1989, when 7.3 million hectares of land burned during the entire year.

This year, the amount of land that has burned in a little over half a year corresponds to, for example, the surface area of ​​Iceland. Most of the fires have occurred in uninhabited areas, but the effects on the environment are serious.

“This year’s numbers are worse than our most pessimistic estimates,” says a researcher at the Canadian Center for Natural Resources Yan Boulanger.

“The craziest thing is that [paloista] there has been no respite since May,” says Boulanger.

The Rocky Mountains were shrouded in smoke in Canada's British Columbia on Friday.

Canada’s authorities said on Friday that a 19-year-old woman participating in wildfire extinguishing operations died after being trapped under a fallen tree.

The woman, who was found under a tree by her group, was taken to the hospital, where she reportedly died on Thursday. Rescuers were fighting a small wildfire in British Columbia, western Canada.

It is the first fatality of Canada’s ongoing wildfire season. Prime minister of the country Justin Trudeau expressed his condolences for the death and thanked those involved in the firefighting.

“We must never forget the risks these heroes take every time they charge into danger,” Trudeau wrote on Twitter.

More than 900 wildfires raged in Canada on Saturday, more than half of which have not been brought under control.

News channel CNN says that the smoke from the wildfires in Canada is once again spreading to the US side as well.

Late last month and early this month, several US cities have suffered from record low air quality due to wildfires in Canada.

Due to the fires, for example, New York’s sky was colored in June dark orange.

The most recent wildfires in Canada are raging farther west than before, so this time the smoke is not expected to reach the east coast of the United States, reports CNN.

Since May, wildfires have been circling the Canadian states. In May, the worst situation was in Alberta. Since then there have been fires in Nova Scotia and Quebec. Now the situation is worst in British Columbia.

In part, Arctic Canada’s climate is warming faster than global averages due to climate change, and the country is suffering from even more destructive weather extremes.

Correction 15.7. 10:50 p.m.: The article previously reported that the New York sky had turned dark orange last week. However, the paragraph referred to an incident in June.