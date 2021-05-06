Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson suffered an upper body injury in a National Hockey League (NHL) regular season game against the New York Rangers. This is reported on website league.

The striker took part in two massive fights in the first period and ended the game ahead of schedule. The fight took place on the night of Thursday, May 6, and ended with a score of 4: 2 in favor of the capital club.

On May 4, in a meeting between the same teams, Wilson beat Russian Rangers forward Artemy Panarin. The Russian stood up for his compatriot Pavel Buchnevich, who was hit by a Canadian. Wilson hit Panarin a lot and threw his head on the ice. Due to his injuries, the Russian player ended the season ahead of schedule.

After the match, the Rangers, as well as many fans and professionals, called for Wilson’s disqualification. However, the Canadian got off with a fine of 5 thousand dollars.