President Andrés Manuel López Obrador stated this Friday that The measure taken by the Canadian government to limit entry to that country applies to those seeking asylumnot for agricultural workers, but warned that It was taken at an inopportune moment due to the electoral process.

In his morning press conference, from Morelia, Michoacanalso said that it is very difficult for the North American Leaders Summit to take place, because there are elections in the United States and Mexico, and noted that he may no longer have to attend a meeting of this type.

“It must be clarified that the visas that are established to travel to Canada They only apply in the case of those who request asylum, not in the case of those who go to work in Canada,” López Obrador stressed.

The Tabasco native mentioned that there are programs with the Canadian government, and they know them in Michoacán and elsewhere, with which he periodically goes to work in that country and returns, that program remains the same, without any problem, said the President.

“Even for visas too, those who have already traveled to Canada, to the United States, do not have any problem being able to obtain their visa and go to Canada,” he assured.

It was a measure that the Canadian government took unilaterally, we do not agree and we hope that the Canadian government ends up changing that provision, the president added.

But we understand that it is a decision of an independent, sovereign government, the head of the Executive pointed out.

“It will basically limit the entry of those who used the figure of asylum to enter without a visa, and they had pressure there from anti-immigrant groups, that's how I understand things, that's why Prime Minister (Justin) Trudeau decides to apply this unilateral measure,” he explained. Lopez Obrador.

“We do not agree, and it was not at the best time; politics, among other things, is time; so, they established this measure at the beginning of the campaigns in Mexico, when they could wait so as not to generate speculation, and so that those who do not take advantage “They are against the transformation, of this special circumstance.”