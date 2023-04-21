Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- The living legend Canadian Vampire and the Sinaloan Mr. Iguana HE imposed on the Vipers Psicosis and Avismo Negro Jr. in the stellar fight of the wrestling function “Celebrating Children’s Day” which took place on Thursday night at the Benito Juárez Auditorium of the Aurelio Rodríguez Ituarte Sports City in Los Mochis.

After announcing that soon reach his retirement after almost 40 years of successful career, the Vampire was presented to a large number of fans.

At the end of the stellar fight, the one born in Ontario, Canada, thanked the Mochitense public for their assistance and indicated that they will not forget their expressions of affection.

Mario Mora from Mazatlan defeated Cíclope from Culiacan in a super free revenge fight.

The Psycho Circus took the factional fight by defeating Mr. Fire’s Titans in a single fall.

With foul included, the rude Cachuy Rubio and Argenis prevailed over Great Eku and Comando. In the mini Estrellas match, La Parkita and Mini Psycho Clown defeated Parkita Negra and Mini Abismo Negro.