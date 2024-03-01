Canada ready to send its military to Ukraine, but only to train Kiev's armed forces and not to fight against Russia. “No troops will be deployed near the front line,” says Defense Minister Bill Blair, as reported by the Toronto Star. The sending would be linked to the needs of having instructors in Ukraine to teach the Ukrainian armed forces how to best use the systems provided by Western countries. “We train soldiers on site, because it is not easy to get them out. We must be very careful not to make it appear that our troops or soldiers are performing a military role in a war context.”

Canada will also send more than 800 drones to Ukraine to fight Russia. These are vehicles which, we read in a note from the Ottawa government, can also carry ammunition weighing up to 3 and a half kilos, and are equipped with “cameras that identify targets even in darkness and bad weather“. “Our country stands firmly alongside Ukraine in defense of freedom and democracy,” adds Blair.

The Canadian minister also spoke in recent days with French President Emmanuel Macron about the programs relating to the exercises of Ukrainian soldiers. The latter advised him to be cautious because the presence of soldiers on Ukrainian territory could be misinterpreted. In recent days, Macron himself had not ruled out the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine, underlining that “everything necessary to ensure that Russia cannot win this war” must be done. The Transalpine leader, at the end of the Paris Conference on support for Kiev in the war against Russia, said: “Today there is no consensus on the sending of ground troops in an official, obvious and approved way, but in the dynamics it is not nothing can be ruled out. We will do everything necessary so that Russia cannot win this war.”

Macron's words were followed by a chorus of 'no's from NATO countries, between Europe and the United States. Sending soldiers is not a possibility taken into consideration. The hypothesis put forward by the French president obviously did not go unnoticed in Moscow. ''Western troops have already been present in Ukraine for some time'' and the words of the French president have effectively ''made all this official'', says Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaking at the diplomatic forum in Antalya, Turkey.

“Officially the desire to send Western troops to Ukraine was registered”, but “unofficially they are there. Without their instructors, the so-called long-range weapons of Ukraine could not be used against Russian cities, we all understand this very much good. There is a lot of evidence for this and new evidence is emerging,” he adds.