Search for effective COVID-19 treatment continues. The latter has arisen by Canadian researchers, who They are analyzing the fruit of the açaí palm to check its validity.

Michael Farkouh, from the University of Toronto, said in AFP than “it’s a simple test. But acai berries are inexpensive and readily available to everyone, they are safe, so It’s worth a try”.

Reduces inflammation

Farkouh has been studying together with another expert, Ana Andreazza, the effect of the fruit on the inflammatory response for five years. For this reason, they have now launched test its effectiveness against coronavirusas there are previous studies that have shown that berry extracts can reduce inflammation.

Many experts have pointed out that the virus can cause acute inflammation and lead to health complications. To conduct the study, which will last about 30 days and whose results will be known at the end of 2020, Farkouh and Andreazza recruited about 580 volunteers who tested positive in Canada and Brazil.

Half of the patients received doses of the drug, while the rest a placebo. If it is effective, it is hoped that feeding early with the berry extract will prevent the most damaging effects of COVID-19.